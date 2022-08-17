SpaceX to launch microsatellite designed by Romanian high schoolers into space
Aug 17, 2022
A microsatellite designed by Romanian students will be launched into space with a SpaceX rocket in early 2023. SpaceX is an American spacecraft manufacturer and space launch provider founded and headed by billionaire Elon Musk. Nicknamed the “Space Sparrow,” the ROM-2 (Romania Orbital Mission) (...)
