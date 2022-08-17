High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest



Bucharest City Hall has launched its long-debated parking fee structure, and those who don’t pay or pay incorrectly risk high fines. Drivers could be fined RON 200 (EUR 40) per day and have their vehicles blocked if they use the parking lots managed by City Hall and do not pay the corresponding (...)