Insurer Euroins Romania Ends 2021 with RON19M Loss. Euroins Romania, the largest insurance company on the local market after the collapse of City Insurance, ended 2021 with a loss of RON19 million and last year was its third in the red in a row, Euroins Romania's annual report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]