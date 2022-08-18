 
Romaniapress.com

August 18, 2022

Largest chemical producer in Romania suspends operations after disappointing H1 results
Aug 18, 2022

Largest chemical producer in Romania suspends operations after disappointing H1 results.

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the largest chemical group in Romania, controlled by local investor Ştefan Vuza, has informed investors about the temporary closure of production activity of its Borzeşti industrial platform for a period of 14 days starting on August 18, 2022, "taking into account (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian firefighters' mission in France comes to an end The action that 77 Romanian firefighters have carried out for a week in France has come to an end, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced on Friday. According to the source, the Romanian rescuers participated in firefighting missions in the south-west of France, (...)

BNR: Forecasts for 2023 regarding economic activity, considerably revised downwards The forecasts regarding the economic activity are considerably revised upwards for 2022, but exclusively as a result of its growth far beyond expectations in the first quarter, and for 2023 they are significantly revised downwards, according to the minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the (...)

Impact Developer & Contractor Raises RON18.8M Via Private Placement Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) has notified the capital market that it closed a private placement for the subscription of up to 125 million newly issued ordinary shares, with the capital raised to support the company's growth (...)

PSD declares its ‘total' support for Health Minister's move to halve NRRP consultancy money The Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Friday voiced its “total” support for the Health Minister’s initiative to halve the consultancy money under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) and categorically rejects the claims of the Save Romania Union (USR) that WHO consultancy for the NRRP (...)

Representative of the Russian Embassy declared persona non grata in Romania The Romanian authorities have decided to declare as persona non grata on the territory of the country a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES. The Embassy was informed about this (...)

Minister Aurescu conveys Romania's full and multidimensional support at annual meeting of Moldova's ambassadors The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, took part, as a special guest, in the annual meeting of the ambassadors of the Republic of Moldova, on which occasion he conveyed Romania’s “full” and “multidimensional” support for the neighboring country and its citizens, according to a press (...)

Shareholders Of BT Leasing Transilvania IFN Approve Merger With Tiriac Leasing IFN The shareholders of BT Leasing Transilvania IFN approved on August 16 the merger in principle with Tiriac Leasing IFN SA.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |