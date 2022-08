Electrica Ends H1 with RON175.5M Loss

State-run electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) posted RON175.5 million loss in the first half of 2022, compared with a RON76.1 million profit in the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]