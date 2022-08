Antibiotice Iasi Sales up 54% to RON248M in H1

Romanian pharmaceutical manufacturer Antibiotice (ATB.RO) Iasi's total revenue from sales reached RON248.1 million in the first half of 2022, up 54% on the RON161.4 million in the year-ago period, the company said in its report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.