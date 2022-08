Snack Distributor Mogyi Romania Returns to Profit In 2021

Snack Distributor Mogyi Romania Returns to Profit In 2021. Snack distributor Mogyi Romania, the local subsidiary of the Hungarian Mogyi Group, posted RON79.4 million (EUR16.1 million revenue) in 2021, an increase of 4% from the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]