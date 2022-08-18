Romanian investment fund SIF Oltenia cashes in EUR 8.6 mln from Eximbank stake

Romanian investment fund SIF Oltenia cashes in EUR 8.6 mln from Eximbank stake. SIF Oltenia (SIF5), a Romanian investment company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has completed the sale of its minority stake in state-owned lender Eximbank. The company said it cashed in RON 42.4 mln (EUR 8.6 mln) from selling its 3.27% stake. The deal implies a valuation of RON 1.3 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]