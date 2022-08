Brewer Bergenbier Stops Buying Cars, Switches to Leasing from Autonom

Brewer Bergenbier Stops Buying Cars, Switches to Leasing from Autonom. Brewer Bergenbier, part of the Molson Coors Group, announces a partnership with integrated provider of mobility and financing solutions Autonom, to outsource its fleet. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]