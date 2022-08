Vienna Insurance Group posts EUR202M net profit in H1

Vienna Insurance Group posts EUR202M net profit in H1. Austrian-held insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which owns Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata in Romania, ended the first half with gross written premiums of EUR6.44 billion, an increase of 11.6% on the year-ago