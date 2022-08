Wizz Air Opens Base In Suceava; Launches Five New Routes

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced the opening of a new base, in Suceava (north-eastern Romania), and the launch of five new routes from Suceava to France, Belgium, Italy, Cyprus and The Netherlands. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]