Back to school: Romanian parents, worried about the rising cost of school supplies

Back to school: Romanian parents, worried about the rising cost of school supplies. With the school year set to start in less than a month, a Deloitte survey shows that Romanian parents are concerned about back-to-school shopping. According to the survey, the parents’ many concern regarding back-to-school shopping is the rise in prices (57%), with more than half of them (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]