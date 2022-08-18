Back to school: Romanian parents, worried about the rising cost of school supplies
Aug 18, 2022
Back to school: Romanian parents, worried about the rising cost of school supplies.
With the school year set to start in less than a month, a Deloitte survey shows that Romanian parents are concerned about back-to-school shopping. According to the survey, the parents’ many concern regarding back-to-school shopping is the rise in prices (57%), with more than half of them (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]