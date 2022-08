MAM Bricolaj Reports RON27.8M Operating Income For 1H/2022, Up 9% YoY

MAM Bricolaj Reports RON27.8M Operating Income For 1H/2022, Up 9% YoY. MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, on Thursday reported an operating income of RON27.8 million for the first half of 2022, up 9% on the year, as per data from the company’s half-year financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]