Garanti BBVA in collaboration with Romania Green Building Council granted the first green real estate development loan to SPEEDWELL for THE IVY project



Garanti BBVA in collaboration with Romania Green Building Council granted the first green real estate development loan to SPEEDWELL for THE IVY project.

Garanti BBVA has granted to the Belgian developer Speedwell a green loan for a residential project certified by Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC) under the GREEN HOMES international standards for the phase 1 of THE IVY – the new residential project located in the Northern area of Bucharest. (...)