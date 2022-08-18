Eurostat: Annual Inflation At 8.9% In Euro Area, 9.8% In EU And 13% In Romania In July 2022



The annual inflation rate in the European Union was 9.8% in July 2022, up from 9.6% in June 2022 and from 2.5% in July 2021. In Romania, the annual inflation was 13% in July 2022, in line with data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, on Thursday (August (...)