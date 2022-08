INS: Number Of Job Vacancies In Romania Drops By 1,300 In 2Q/2022 Vs Previous Quarter

The number of job vacancies in Romania stood at 46 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, decreasing by 1.3 thousand as against the previous quarter, data from the country's statistics board INS showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]