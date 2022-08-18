Impact Developer & Contractor Seeks To Raise Share Capital By Maximum RON54.8M To Support Growth Strategy

Impact Developer & Contractor Seeks To Raise Share Capital By Maximum RON54.8M To Support Growth Strategy. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, on Thursday informed the capital market about the opening of a private placement for the subscription of up to 125 million ordinary new (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]