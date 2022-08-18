Government approves first budget revision of the year. PM Ciuca: Budget revision is positive and backed by an increase in the GDP



The government approved on Thursday the first budget revision of the year, through which revenues increase by 30.4 billion RON and expenses by 33 billion RON. The consolidated general budget deficit remains at 5.8 pct of GDP. Budget revision is positive and backed by an increase in the Gross (...)