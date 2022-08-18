Ciuca: Reshuffle is needed whenever duties and responsibilities of ministers are not fulfilled



Ciuca: Reshuffle is needed whenever duties and responsibilities of ministers are not fulfilled.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that reshuffle is needed whenever the duties and responsibilities of ministers and secretaries of state are not fulfilled. “At the end of July, when we extended that evaluation period after the first six months, trying to also cover the period in (...)