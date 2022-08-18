ROCA Industry concludes the first half of the year with a 122 million RON turnover

ROCA Industry concludes the first half of the year with a 122 million RON turnover. While the 4 companies in their portfolio marked a cumulative EBITDA 21% higher compared to H1 2021 ROCA Industry, a holding company integrating the building materials businesses in the ROCA Investments portfolio, reached a turnover of RON 122.5 million (over 25million €), following the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]