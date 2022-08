Autonet Import Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON79.4M In 2021

Autonet Import Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON79.4M In 2021. Car parts supplier Autonet Import, held by businessmen Zoltan Kondor and Mihaly Lieb and by Switzerland’s Swiss Automotive Group (SAG), had a net profit of RON79.4 million (EUR16.1 million) in 2021, 2.4-fold higher than RON33 million (EUR6.8 million) in 2020, in line with public (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]