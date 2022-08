Romgaz’s EUR325M Loan Came at Three-Month EURIBOR Plus 0.05% Per Year

Romgaz’s EUR325M Loan Came at Three-Month EURIBOR Plus 0.05% Per Year. State-owned natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) borrowed EUR325 million from Raiffeisen Bank at an interest of three-month EURIBOR plus 0.05% per annum, ZF has found from the company’s first half report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]