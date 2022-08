Electronic Component Maker Plexus Set To Hire More Than 70 People At Its Oradea Plant

Electronic Component Maker Plexus Set To Hire More Than 70 People At Its Oradea Plant. Electronic component manufacturer Plexus Services Ro, the local subsidiary of the US Plexus Group, currently has 76 job openings at its plant in Oradea located in Romania's western county of Bihor. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]