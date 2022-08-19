Romania's Fiscal Council sees year’s budget deficit above 7% of GDP

Romania's Fiscal Council sees year’s budget deficit above 7% of GDP . Romania’s budget deficit will reach 7% of GDP this year, compared to the 5.84%-of-GDP target, if the expenditures caused by the “cap and subsidy” scheme are as envisaged under the revised budget, according to the Fiscal Council's opinion on the first budget revision this year. Higher expenditures (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]