Low water levels trap dozens of ships in Romanian Danube port. Some 64 ships have been forced to wait for dredgers in the Danube port of Zimnicea due to record low water levels making the river unnavigable. In some areas, the water is only one and a half meters deep. Navigation on the Danube has been restricted for two weeks. Only vessels with a maximum (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]