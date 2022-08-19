Romanians buy more electric and hybrid than diesel cars for the first time



Romanians buy more electric and hybrid than diesel cars for the first time.

The sales of electric and hybrid cars in Romania have surpassed those of new diesel cars for the first time, according to environment minister Tanczos Barna. Diesel cars made up more than half of the new car market in Romania just seven years ago. In the first seven months of this year, they (...)