Shareholders Of BT Leasing Transilvania IFN Approve Merger With Tiriac Leasing IFN

Shareholders Of BT Leasing Transilvania IFN Approve Merger With Tiriac Leasing IFN. The shareholders of BT Leasing Transilvania IFN approved on August 16 the merger in principle with Tiriac Leasing IFN SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]