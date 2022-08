Businessman Dorin Mateiu Reaches 6.63% Ownership Stake In One United Properties

Businessman Dorin Mateiu Reaches 6.63% Ownership Stake In One United Properties. Dorin Mateiu, the former owner of Elit Cugir, one of the most important firms on the local meat and cold cuts market, subscribed 99.6 million shares within the share capital increase operation of real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO), a stock market report showed on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]