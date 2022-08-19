Romanian Liberal leader assures he will pass the PM seat to the Social Democrats in May next year



Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, who also serves as the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) assured the Social Democrats that they will be handed over the prime minister seat starting May 2023. The agreement by which the ruling coalition between PNL and PSD was formed will be (...)