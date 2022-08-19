Garanti BBVA grants first loan in Romania for GREEN HOMES certified project

Garanti BBVA grants first loan in Romania for GREEN HOMES certified project. Lender Garanti BBVA has granted a green loan to the Belgian developer Speedwell for a residential project certified by Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC) under the GREEN HOMES international standards. It was the first loan of this kind in Romania. The money was lent for phase 1 of THE IVY (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]