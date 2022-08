Impact Developer & Contractor Raises RON18.8M Via Private Placement

Impact Developer & Contractor Raises RON18.8M Via Private Placement. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) has notified the capital market that it closed a private placement for the subscription of up to 125 million newly issued ordinary shares, with the capital raised to support the company's growth (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]