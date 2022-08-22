PM Ciuca, Fondul Proprietatea representatives, discussions about listing Hidroelectrica and Salrom on Bucharest Stock Exchange

PM Ciuca, Fondul Proprietatea representatives, discussions about listing Hidroelectrica and Salrom on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed with a delegation of the Fondul Proprietatea (FP), at Victoria Palace, on Monday, about the evolution of investments managed by FP, as well as presenting the stage of preparation for listing shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which this fund (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]