One United Properties posts a turnover of 136.7 million euro and a gross profit of 78.8 million euro in the first half of 2022



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, recorded a consolidated turnover of 136.7 million euro in the first half of 2022, a 54% increase compared to H1 2021. The gross profit increased more than double (...)