Italian tourists mistakenly sent to Romania's Craiova instead of Krakow, decide to visit anyway



Italian tourists mistakenly sent to Romania's Craiova instead of Krakow, decide to visit anyway.

Paola and Massimo, a couple from Italy, wanted to visit the Polish city of Krakow (Cracovia) but an error made by their tour operator sent them to Craiova, a city in southern Romania. Nevertheless, after being contacted by Craiova Airport officials, the two decided to enjoy their time in (...)