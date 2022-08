Number of Job Vacancies up 16% in Q2, 2022 vs Q2, 2021

Number of Job Vacancies up 16% in Q2, 2022 vs Q2, 2021. The number of job vacancies in Romania increased by more than 16% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the year-earlier period, going from 39,504 to 45,976, National Statistics Institute data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]