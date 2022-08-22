Romanian developer One United boasts 54% higher turnover, double gross profit in H1

Romanian developer One United boasts 54% higher turnover, double gross profit in H1. One United Properties reported a consolidated turnover of EUR 136.7 mln in the first half of 2022, 54% higher compared to the similar period of last year. The gross profit doubled and reached EUR 78.8 mln, while the bottom line rose 136%, amounting to EUR 70.3 mln. The green developer of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]