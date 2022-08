Poland’s Retail Group CCC Set to Open epantofi.ro Store in Mega Mall

Poland's CCC, a major player in Romania's footwear retail by turnover, is opening an offline store for its purely online brands epantofi.ro and Modivo in Mega Mall shopping center. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]