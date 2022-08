Romanian banks rake in EUR 1 bln in profits in the first half of 2022



Romanian banks rake in EUR 1 bln in profits in the first half of 2022.

Romanian banks recorded combined net profits of almost RON 5 bln (EUR 1 bln) in the first half of 2022, up 14% compared with the same period of last year, according to data from Romania’s National Bank (BNR). This is the best H1 result for local banks in recent years and was driven by higher (...)