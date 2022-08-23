Leonardo Badea (BNR): Recent measures considered by governments to improve social equity

Leonardo Badea (BNR): Recent measures considered by governments to improve social equity. The problem of inequality is by no means new in human history. The study of its causes and effects as well as the search for means to combat it effectively and sustainably have long been important concerns of economists and public policy specialists. In the times we live in, deeply... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]