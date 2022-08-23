A new business niche on the Romanian tourism market: Vacations and trips, a top priority when it comes to free time for the LGBT+ people in Romania



Over 80% of LGBT+ people surveyed in a study said that vacations will be the most important personal expense next year Over 80% of LGBT+ (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans people) respondents in a recent study, say that vacations and trips will be the first priority for them next year. On... (...)