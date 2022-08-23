 
August 23, 2022

€465,000 — the record investment prize for the winner of How to Web 2022’s Spotlight competition
Aug 23, 2022

Spotlight, the leading startup competition in Eastern Europe, announces the investment prize up for grabs this year, reaching a record 465,000 euros. The award is syndicated by a group of the most active investors from the region: Tech Angels, Seedblink, Hellen’s Rock, GapMinder VC, Fortech (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Private Lending Grows by 16.8% YoY to RON358.1B in July 2022 Private lending in Romania grew by 16.8% to RON358.1 billion in July 2022 compared with July 2021, as local currency lending increased by 18% and foreign currency lending expressed in lei by 13.9%, central bank data showed on (...)

Square 7 Properties and Mitiska complete extension of Slatina retail park in Romania Square 7 Properties in partnership with Belgian investment fund Mitiska REIM inaugurated on Wednesday, August 24, the extension of the shopping park in Slatina, in the south of Romania. The new surface covers approximately 7,000 sqm, bringing the project’s total commercial area to 8,700 sqm. (...)

Romanian state to gain EUR 8.8 bln this year from rising energy prices, suppliers say Given the rising prices, the Romanian state is to gain more than RON 43 billion (some EUR 8.8 billion) this year from the taxes and dividends paid by the energy sector, according to Laurentiu Urluescu, the president of the Romanian Energy Suppliers Association (AFEER), quoted by Agerpres. The (...)

DN Agrar Reports 50% Asset Growth Upon Integration of Four Firms DN Agrar, a Dutch-held group of firms operating in the fields of animal husbandry, farm production, farming services, logistics, transportation, tourism and advisory services, has announced the publication of proforma financial situations for 2021 to reflect the integration of four new (...)

A high school graduate from Romania, amongst the top 1,5% of students worldwide to achieve maximum results in A-Level exams. He has been accepted at a top 10-ranked university (press release) High school graduates from Romania are increasingly in demand by foreign universities. This year one of them has achieved remarkable results: the highest grades possible in A-Level examinations, often referred to as „the golden standard” in education. Subsequent to these results, he has also been (...)

Zilele Clujului (Cluj Days) festival returns in October after two-year pause Cluj-Napoca City Hall announced an open call for volunteers interested in joining the city's annual 4-day celebration, the tenth edition of Zilele Clujului, which will be held on October 6-9, 2022. The festival brings together all Cluj residents and tourists for exciting and colorful (...)

Romaero Bucuresti Resubmits Proposal for Real Estate Asset Sale and Share Capital Hike to Shareholders Romanian aircraft parts maker Romaero (RORX.RO), a strategic company for Romania’s aerospace and defense industry, wants to sell part of owned real estate assets and hike its capital by a maximum of RON34.4 million.

 


