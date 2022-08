Sales of Green Cars Down in Europe, up over 100% in Romania in Q2



Sales of Green Cars Down in Europe, up over 100% in Romania in Q2.

Sales of green cars, i.e., hybrids, BEVs/electrics and PHEVs/plug-in hybrids, in Europe's top ten car markets - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria - fell by 4.4% in the second quarter of this year to 1.039 million (...)