Comvex Constanta Plans to Distribute Additional Dividends from 2021 Profit

Comvex Constanta Plans to Distribute Additional Dividends from 2021 Profit. The operator of the largest bulk raw material handling terminal in the Black Sea area, Comvex (CMVX.RO), plans to disburse additional dividends of RON21.57 million from the undistributed 2021 profit or a gross dividend of RON1.8508 per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]