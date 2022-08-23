NextUp: The new measures in the Fiscal Code are an obstacle to the evolution of the business environment



The new changes made in the Fiscal Code, including the overtaxing of part-time employment contracts, the obligation of the employment of at least one full-time person and the increase of the profit tax to 16% for consulting companies, represent an obstacle to the development of the business (...)