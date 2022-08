JYSK Goes to Slatina, Network Grows to 125 Stores

JYSK Goes to Slatina, Network Grows to 125 Stores. Scandinavian retailer of furniture and home products JYSK continues expansion in Romania and opens a new store in Slatina, Olt County, on Wednesday, August 24, its 125th on the local market. The JYSK Slatina store has an area of 1,250 square meters and is located in the Shopping Park, on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]