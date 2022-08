Concrete Producer Readymix Romania Posts RON136.4M Revenue in 2021

Concrete Producer Readymix Romania Posts RON136.4M Revenue in 2021. Concrete producer Readymix Romania posted RON136.4 million (EUR27.7 million) revenue in 2021, a slight decrease of 1% compared with the RON138.3 million (EUR28.6 million) of the previous year, data on the Finance Ministry website (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]