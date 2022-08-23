Northeastern Romania: Former villa of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu turned into shelter for elderly and homeless

Northeastern Romania: Former villa of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu turned into shelter for elderly and homeless. Derelict for years, the Botoșani villa of former communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu is now a shelter for the elderly and homeless after a local journalist set out to help the vulnerable. “I was handing out hot meals to homeless people on the street. Every winter, I would see people freeze to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]