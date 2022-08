Electric 1H/2022 Turnover Up 15% from Year-Earlier Period

Electric 1H/2022 Turnover Up 15% from Year-Earlier Period. Focsani-based packaging producer Electric, owned by Buzaianu family, saw its turnover rise 15% in the first six months of this year from the same period of 2021 in the wake of investments meant to boost production capacity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]