Comelf Bistrita Hits RON2M Net Profit and RON83M Revenues in 1H/2022

Comelf Bistrita Hits RON2M Net Profit and RON83M Revenues in 1H/2022. Romanian industrial equipment maker Comelf Bistrita in the first half of this year posted net profit worth RON1.9 million, almost similar with last year, when it reached a 61% increase, in line with ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]