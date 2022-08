CTP Set to Build 100,000-Sqm Project in Arad in Investment Put at EUR80M

CTP Set to Build 100,000-Sqm Project in Arad in Investment Put at EUR80M. CTP, the biggest player on Romania’s logistics market, is adding the 100,000-sqm CTPark Arad Vest project to its investment plan for Arad, with this also being the first park built from scratch by the developer in Arad. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]